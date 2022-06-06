Salman Khan receives life-threatening warning, security on high alert

Star Salman Khan’s life is in danger as he receives death threats from the same gang who murdered Siddhu Moose Wala.

His father Salim Khan found a letter with dire threats for the Bajrangi Bhaijan actor in Bandra.

The Maharashtra home department for Khan's protection has tightened security.

ANI took to its Instagram page and spilled details, "Maharashtra Home Department strengthens actor Salman Khan’s security after a threat letter was sent to him and his father Salim Khan yesterday, June 5."

"Salman Khan’s father goes for a morning walk every day as a part of his daily routine and there is a location where he typically takes a break. It was on the same bench that a chit had been left. This letter consisted of threats for both Salman and Salim Khan. 'Moose Wala jaisa kar dunga' was written on that letter."

The police are currently on alert checking all the CCTV footage to make enquiries as to who left the chit.

Khan for the moment is taking precautions and is in constant contact with the police officials.