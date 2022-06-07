Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood superstars Katrina Kaif and Shah Rukh Khan spark health concerns as they contract COVID-19.

The Bollywood bigwigs were the attendees of Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash, last month and his house has once again been called out for being the biggest coronavirus hotspots.

Kaif’s diagnosis played a major role in hampering her planned schedules as she had to miss out on the IIFA awards and hubby Vicky Kaushal made a solo appearance on the coveted green carpet.

He even admitted missing his ladylove and is worried about her.

Shah Rukh Khan’s report was confirmed by West Bengals Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on twitter saying, "Just came to know that our Brand Ambassador Shahrukh Khan has been detected covid positive. Pray for the fastest recovery for the superstar. Get well Shahrukh! Spring back asap!"

Karan’s friends have been prone to the pandemic soon after the birthday and this was something to be pondered over.