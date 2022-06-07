Varun Dhawan lends emotional support to abused fan: See

Actor Varun Dhawan speaks out against domestic violence as he gave a piece of advice to a suffering fan.

The actor has won hearts with his kind gesture towards a girl admirer, who is suffering all sorts of abuse from his father.

Taking to twitter, a fan managing Coolie No 1 actor’s fan page wrote, "Respected Sir, I have been beaten and abused by my father several times. He abuses me and my mother every single day. He, for days, doesn't let me eat food, also threatens us by using curse words and abusive language."

Varun carefully took notice of the situation and replied, "This an extremely serious matter and if this is true I will help you and speak to the authorities."

Dhawan is so furious at the level of cruelty that he is willing to involve the police and the court in the matter.







