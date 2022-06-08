Sonam Kapoor, hubby Anand Ahuja back home, latter looking forward to her birthday

Bollywood starlet Sonam Kapoor returns from Italy to mark her birthday week.

The Khoobsurat actress will turn a year old on June 9.

The diva was on a babymoon with husband Anand Ahuja where they had the time out of their life relishing over yummy cuisine and exploring.

Taking to Instagram, the Neerja star shared a reel showcasing her pregnancy journey as she enters the third trimester and captioned, "Back home.. birthday week starts!"





Hollywood singer Harry Styles famed song Golden played in the background.

Her pregnancy glow was clearly visible and she cannot wait to hold the little one in her arms.

It has been 4 years since the couple tied-the-knot and have been living the high and happy life since then.