Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returns to filming, gets candid about her priorities

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will not allow her career to take a toll over her family focus as she makes a comeback to the film industry.



The star is marking her entry with Mani Ratnam's Tamil period film Ponniyin Selvan and has also signed up for other projects.

In an interview with ETimes, the Devdas actress said "My priority is still my family and my child. I braved and stepped out to complete Mani sir's Ponniyin Selvan, but that doesn't change my focus for my family and Aaradhya."

About the potential reunion with her husband Abhishek Bachchan on the big screen, she added, "It should happen."

Aishwarya made a grand appearance at producer Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash with her beloved hubby.