Ananya Panday flaunts her new hair makeover: See

Actress Ananya Panday treats fans to her new haircut as she shares a peek on social media.

The star is known for her epic fashion choices and this time left many spellbound with new hair look.

Turning to Instagram stories, the Khaali Peeli star uploaded a picture bragging her beauty as she was all smiles and penned, "Post hair cut boomerang is a must."

Her shoulder-length hair fell neatly on her sleeveless yellow tank-top, leaving admirers in awe.

She kept her makeup minimal with a blush on display.

The actress was quite exited to boast off her short hair which she can easily carry.



