Pooja Hedge raises voice over airline staff's threatening attitude, calls it 'appalling'

Pooja Hedge raises voice over airline staff's threatening attitude

Pooja Hedge slams Indigo Airlines for their rude behavior with passengers on board.

She was quite furious about the ignorance the Indian community faced as a whole on the flight.

Tweeting about the same, the Radhe Shyam starlet wrote, "Extremely sad with how rude @IndiGo6E staff member, by the name of Vipul Nakashe behaved with us today on our flight out from Mumbai. Absolutely arrogant, ignorant and threatening tone used with us for no reason. Normally I don’t tweet abt these issues, but this was truly appalling."

The airline has not yet responded to her statement and this is not the first time a celebrity bought forward such a topic.

Pooja feels that such an attitude should not be tolerated and urged netizens to stand up for their rights.







