Rhea, Sonam Kapoor give sister goals at recent London outing: See

Rhea, Sonam Kapoor give sister goals on recent outing: See

Soul sisters Rhea Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor are extremely close-knit as they spend quality time together in London.



Rhea is currently having a good time exploring the beauty of London and makes her pregnant sister a priority by hanging out with her.

Turning to the photo-blogging site, Rhea shared insights into her day in just one go and captioned, "London so far…"

The famed producer left fans in awe in shots from pampering herself with some skin care to gorging delicious meals and sightseeing.





In one of the clicks, the Veere Di Wedding actress was seen making a wish on a tiny cupcake.

Sonam admired her sister's love and in no time commented saying, "Don’t ever leave (red heart emoji)."

The Kapoor sisters are not alone as they have a beloved brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.















