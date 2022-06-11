Ananya Panday shares cordial bond with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, calls it' tom and jerry'

Ananya Panday, who starred with Siddhant Chaturvedi in the film Gehraiyaan, talked about the working relationship she has with the latter.



The star kid is quite impressed with Siddhant's work ethics and is happy collaborating with him once again in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan.

In a conversation with ETimes, the Khaali Peeli star revealed, "It was amazing. Sid, and I are good friends. I call us Tom and Jerry because we fight a lot. But then we also love each other a lot."

"He's a great actor, there was so much that I could just learn from him. I think the fact that we're such good friends also helps our chemistry in our scenes. I'm doing one more film with him, and I'm really excited to be back on set with him."



