Anushka Sharma looks like total beach queen: See

Anushka Sharma shines bright in orange swimsear: See

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma exudes radiance in orange swimwear as she enjoys a beach day in Maldives.



Sharma is having a whale of a time exploring the beauty of tropical paradise along with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika.

The Zero actress took to her Instagram handle and shared stunning insights from her utter beach look captioning, "The result of taking your own photos."





In the first picture, the diva posed like a true queen in an orange coloured swim outfit layered with an orange shrug and tassels over it.

She left her short hair open with a hat on top smiling into the camera becoming her own photographer for the day.

Sharma was enjoying every bit of it walking barefooted under the clear blue sky of paradise.