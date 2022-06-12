Ananya Panday channels her inner disco deewane at Karan Johar's birthday bash: Pics

Actress Ananya Panday, who is an avid social media user, became a dance queen at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash, last month as the shots go viral.



The Gehraiyaan actress looked drop dead gorgeous in a sequinned dress which reminded many of Hollywood star Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala look.

Taking to her Instagram space, the sensation treated a glimpse from her mood with millions of followers and penned it with words, "Really hard to find a picture of me not dancing."





The first click from the bash was a monochrome one and Ananya was a vision as she posed for a candid click all in the mood to shake her booty and groove.

In the other, Ananya just simply flaunted her sheer golden embellished gown with hair tied in a top-knot bun.

She could not control her happiness as she stood amidst disco lights.

Producer Karan Johar’s birthday party was a glitzy event attended by all Bollywood bigwigs.