Designer Prathyusha Garimella dead at 35, cause of dying unknown

Designer Prathyusha Garimella passes away at 35, cause of death unknown

Indian Fashion designer Prathyusha Garimella was found dead at her Hyderabad home under suspicious circumstances, on Saturday.



While the actual cause of death remains unknown, it is suspected she committed suicide as a carbon monoxide cylinder was seized from her bedroom by the police officials.

A Circle Inspector of Banjara Hills saw Prathyusha lying on her bathroom floor and the dead body has been shifted to Osmania Hospital for periodic medical inspection.

The famed designer was doing very well professionally and had launched her first pieces of menswear in a capsule collection so as to pay tribute to her friends who prefer more muted yet striking ensembles as wear.

The Police of the district is constantly under investigation to find solid proof behind her death.