Inside Alia Bhatt's chill family time

Newlywed Alia Bhatt lives the independent life post marriage as she dines at a lavish restaurant in London with mom Soni Razdan and sister Shaheen Bhatt.



Bhatt has been in London since the past few weeks for the shooting of her Hollywood debut film The Heart of Stone alongside Gal Gadot.

Soni Razdan took to her Instagram space and shared clicks with her beloved daughters and wrote, "Hello There."





The trio were enjoying the time together and as Bhatt is married now her family longs for her even more.

Bhatt stepped in a casual black tee with a plunging neckline and tied her hair into a sleek bun with small golden hoops, smiling into the camera.

She sat beside sissy Shaheen Bhatt who was seen flaunting her cute dimples as she was dressed in a denim jacket to beat the chills while her mom looked classy in a leopard shirt.

Fans started pouring in comments as they were in love seeing the happy family.

The Dear Zindagi starlet has made headlines since she tied-the-knot with her longtime boyfriend, Ranbir Kapoor.