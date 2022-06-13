Ranbir Kapoor feels ' there's no major change' post marriage with Alia Bhatt

Star Ranbir Kapoor, who tied-the-knot with his lover Alia Bhatt in an intimate ceremony, talked about his life after wedlock.



The couple dated for 5 years before entering into the marital journey which have no challenges so far.

In an interview with Dainik Bhasker, the Sanju star said, "There was no such major change. We are together for five years. We thought that if we get married then we have done it, but we also had some commitments."

"The very next day of our marriage, we both left for work. Alia went on her shoot and I had also gone to Manali. When she comes back from London and my film Shamshera releases, we are thinking of taking a week off. We still haven’t realized that we are married," he added.

The duo will be sharing screen space for the very first time in the film Brahmastra.







