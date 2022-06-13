Kartik Aryan Sundays wit his cute dog Katori: See

Kartik Aryan Sundays wit his cute dog Kaotori: See

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan takes some time off his tiring work schedule as he stays indoors to spend quality time with his pet dog and the sight was a total vision.



Aryan, who is basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is very much happy and excited and displayed a big smile on his face while hugging his beloved Katori.

Turning to Instagram, the Love Aaj Kal actor shared a glimpse of playing with his dog Katori and penned, "Sundaying with my pillow."





In the click, Aryan was seen lying down on a couch with his dog on his chest as he smilingly looked at his phone.

Katori is a white furry baby who loves to be in the lap of Aryan.



Fans immediately poured in comments and lavished praise.







