Kriti Sanon takes good care of stray dogs on sets of her next movie: Watch

By Zainab Nasir|June 14, 2022
Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who is an animal lover, was found expressing affection towards stray dogs on the sets of her upcoming project.

She is currently in Mumbai and a video of her feeding dogs goes viral and she has won hearts with such a kind act.

Shared by a paparazzi account, the Mimi actress was seen offering biscuits and water to some malnourished doggos.


Sanon sported casuals off-the-duty that included a set of printed shorts and white top as she with much dedication catered to the hungry dogs. 

Reacting to the star’s humble gesture fans had a lot to say as one commented,  "Omggg she's so sweet."

While another added, "She is so good at heart." 

