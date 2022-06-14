Kriti Sanon takes good care of stray dogs on sets of her next movie: Watch

Bollywood diva Kriti Sanon, who is an animal lover, was found expressing affection towards stray dogs on the sets of her upcoming project.

She is currently in Mumbai and a video of her feeding dogs goes viral and she has won hearts with such a kind act.

Shared by a paparazzi account, the Mimi actress was seen offering biscuits and water to some malnourished doggos.





Sanon sported casuals off-the-duty that included a set of printed shorts and white top as she with much dedication catered to the hungry dogs.

Reacting to the star’s humble gesture fans had a lot to say as one commented, "Omggg she's so sweet."

While another added, "She is so good at heart."