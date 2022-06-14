Hrithik Roshan reacts to Burger King's jugaad advertisement: 'This is not done'

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is not happy with Burger King India as they used the star’s picture without consent for their jugaad advertising.



Their commercial did not go down well with the superstar’s feature and Hrithik himself bashed the fast food chain.

A clip showcasing the Krrish actor goes viral where he was posing in for the paps as two people carry a huge banner for burger king revealing their latest offerings.

The poster was placed carefully behind Hrithik so as to look like a typical brand endorsement, a part of their promotional strategy.



With too much internet frenzy, the Super 30 star got to know and did not take this in a good light.

Taking to twitter, Hrithik tagged the fast food outlet and wrote, "@burgerkingindia, this is not done."

However, later on Hrithik amazed re-tweeted his commercial for Burger King saying, "All's fair in hunger & jugaad. But you are indeed fantastic (sic)."

The hilarious interaction left many amused and this led to numerous funny tweets, hailing the food chain for their fantastic idea.