'Dil Bechara': Late Sushant Singh Rajput's voice dubbed by Rj Aditya in climax scenes

'Dil Bechara': Late Sushant Sigh Rajput's voice dubbed by Rj Aditya in climax scenes

This week’s Tuesday Trivia is dedicated to the late Sushant Singh Rajput’s dubbed voice in Dil Bechara.

Sushant, who passed away on June 14 two years ago, left his fans shattered with his untimely demise.

In the movie Dil Bechara the final dialogues were not in Sushant’s voice but instead the one that made us all cry was that of Rj Aditya, who read some bits of it after Kedarnath actor’s passing.

Back in 2020, Aditya took to his official Instagram account and had let the world know as they could not tell the major difference saying, "Hello Guys!! PROUD to share that I’ve been featured in Special Thanks in the film #dilbechara streaming now."





The makers of Dil Bechara could not believe the shocking news of Sushant’s demise after which at the post-production stage they struggled a lot to find voice over artists and that is when Rj Aditya was approached.

The Rj himself spilled some parts of he was called for the dubbing in an interview.