Karan Johar blamed for spreading COVID-19, expresses reservations

Indian filmmaker Karan Johar slammed reports calling his 50th birthday bash a COVID-19 hotspot.



The lavish bash attended by many Bollywood bigwigs allegedly left around 50 guests infected with the virus such as the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Aditya Roy kapur, kartik Aryan and Katrina Kaif.

The blame of the diagnosis fell on Johar himself and this disappointed him.

In a chat with Film Companion, the Koffee with Karan host said, "There were stories and media articles that said that it became a super-spreader. Now look, not to get technical about it but we don’t know who contracted it and when because there was a lot happening that week, even in the movie industry. There was another party, there were weddings, there were events, there were shoots, why blame me? Like everything, why does it come down to me?."

He added, "I don’t mean to sound like a victim but I do feel marginally victimised. I’m like I have nothing to do with this pandemic, I just want to put it out there."

"It’s not me. I have no connection with the beginning and the origin of this pandemic. I just want to put it out there. So why people wrote what they did, how many people contracted it, did it happen at my party, I’m not saying it, I don’t know."

This is not the first time such reports circulated as before also his residence was called out for being a superspreader.