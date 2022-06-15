Hina Khan sends forward love greetings, styles up in classy outfit

Indian actress Hina Khan spreads love from Abu Dhabi as she makes a striking appearance on social media.

Khan treated her 17 million followers to mesmerizing clicks, cherishing each moment.

Taking to Instagram, the Hacked star unveiled a look from her latest outing and in the caption wrote, "Sending love, wherever it is needed."





The star was a sight to witness wearing a chic pink sleeveless top with a printed skirt and white sneakers added more appeal.

Her hair was made neat and she opted for less makeup.

In the first click, she posed from a stunning background of white benches and fans were in complete awe of her look.

Khan has always been known for her grace and yet again exudes elegance in this modern wear.