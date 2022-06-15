Sussanne Khan has adorable nickname for Saba Azad. calls her 'Sabooo'

Indian interior designer Sussanne Khan and Hrithik Roshan’s new girlfriend Saba Azad are on cordial terms as the former gets a cute moniker for the new addition.



Since Sussanne has now moved on with Aly Goni she feels no remorse or envy over ex-husband Hrithik's new romance.

Recently, Saba raised the temperature with a boomerang mirror video on Instagram and wrote, "I have no smart caption for this narcissism."





Flaunting her curves in a maroon dress several celebrities fell in love with her look and while many complimented what caught the public's attention was Sussanne’s cute comment.

Sussane, amazed by Saba’s beauty wrote, "wowww Sabooo."

The Krrish actor went public with Saba Azad at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday party where he lovingly called her girlfriend.