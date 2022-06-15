Kiara Advani channels her inner desi girl in white saree: In pics

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani looks regal in a traditional saree, wooing the public with her beauty.



The Kabir Singh actress has great love for fashion and amping up her style game yet again she was a treat for sore eyes.

Kiara took to Instagram and stunned like a diva as she put a carousel of pictures on display.





She donned a strapless corset blouse with a plunging neckline and her hair was styled loose in waves which she wore down with a side parting.

Her makeup looked absolutely flawless while she accessorized her outfit with a pair of statement jhumkas.

As the camera went click, click, click the beauty posed outdoors in different angles.

In an instant, fans and followers flooded her post with likes and comments.