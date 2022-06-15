Malaika Arora to turn an author soon

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora plans to write her own book based on innovative topics like eating right and well-being.



Malaika being a fitness freak has a lot to tell about health and diet in her debut write-up.

She is known for following her own interests and passions in life.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the actress talked about her plans, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

Apart from this, her book will also feature some snippets of her routines offering readers a deep dive into her healthy eating habits and the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to marry your nutrition plan with your fitness goals.