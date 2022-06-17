'Pink Villa Awards': Sidharth Malhotra, rumored beau Kiara Advani set the stage on fire

Rumored pair Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra graced the Pink Villa Style Icons Awards, this Thursday, with a striking performance.



The two posed separately for the photographers on the red carpet, but later the Student of The Year actor joined Advani and others on stage to groove to the famed song from the latter’s upcoming film Jug Jug Jiyo.

They shake a leg with a hookup step on the Punjaabban song.

A short video from the glitzy event has gone viral showcasing Advani and Sidharth in a dancing avatar.





Crowds cheered for the celebs and some even captured them on camera.

Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Kartik Aryan and Sidharth Malhotra were seen standing behind the Jug Jug Jiyo cast on stage.

As they all charge their energy to dance, Karan Johar also walks up to do the popular step together.

What caught the attention of the netizens was that all of them actively danced, except Kartik.

This Award show gave stars the opportunity to reunite.