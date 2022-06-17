Kartik Aryan basks in success of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', flaunts his '175 crore wali smile'

Bollywood star Kartik Aryan celebrates with a bright smile as his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 crosses the 175-crore mark.

The star has been content since his film opened up and became an intense hit at the box office.

Taking to his Instagram space, the Luka Chuppi actor shared a glimpse of his happiness as his eyes were close to relief and in the caption wrote, "175 cr vaali smile .Audience ka Pyaar Hamesha sabse upar #BhoolBhulaiyaa2."

He also expressed his gratitude to a vast audience.





As soon as the image made rounds, fans rushed in to comment and congratulate him.

The positive response about the film was unexpected.