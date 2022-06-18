Step inside Sonam Kapoor's baby shower in London

Bollywood superstar Sonam Kapoor is starting to feel it as she enjoys her star-studded baby shower in London.

The Neerja star is in her third trimester and is about to welcome her little one, this fall.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram handle, Sonam was spotted sporting a million-dollar smile and wrote, "It’s all starting to feel real! This baby is now well on its way and I’m so thankful to @eieshabp for throwing the best welcoming party ever, bringing together so many of my favourite people and showering me with love and blessings in the most generous and beautiful way."





Sonam looked drop dead gorgeous as in the first picture she flaunts her baby bump posing alongside hubby Anand Ahuja.

While other clicks showcased all the decorations and meals up for the party.

The daughter of veteran actor Anil Kapoor was surrounded by all positive people at the celebrations, who looked after her and congratulated her.

She glows in a lavish pink dress for the party, keeping her style game on point.

In one picture Sonam could not stop but smile flaunting her matching nail paint and her glam look sitting on the table amid chic decor.

Fans and followers are looking forward to the birth of her child as the delivery date nears.