Deepika Padukone has THIS cute moniker for beloved hubby Ranveer Singh

The hottest couple of B-town Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have devised nicknames for each other as an expression of love.



Lately, Singh revealed he called his ladylove Chapli and now today what has caught the attention of netizens is Deepika’s sweet calling for him.

Taking to Instagram, the Simmba star left tongues wagging as he shared a slew of pictures receiving an award from Kabir Khan at the star-studded Pink Villa Style Icon awards 2022 and wrote, "Thank you @pinkvilla #pinkvillastyleicons Thank you @kabirkhankk #83 #kapildev."





Singh, who looked dapper in a black suit at the event, amazed wife Deepika and reacting to it she said, "Our shelves are full cookie! But who cares…Keep em coming!"

Cookie is the nickname she has given Singh and this has become too cute for fans to handle.

The pair never feel shy in publicly expressing their love and are always there for each other.