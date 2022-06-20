Here's why Aishwarya Rai chose Abhishek Bachchan as life partner

Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai very interestingly reveals what attracted her to marry Abhishek Bachchan.

The power couple tied the knot in 2007 and even after 15 years of blissful togetherness they cannot get over the love they feel for each other.

In an interview with Filmfare, the Jodhaa Akbar actress called her beloved unique, "He’s special because he’s himself. He’s a normal guy. When he walks into a room, he carries his lineage and his upbringing. It’s all out there in the obvious and yet you know he’s a guy in the room you can have a conversation with, you can hang out with, you can have fun with, you can have an intense conversation with."

Further adding, "He’s someone who’ll have a straight face even as he jokes with you. He was born into showbiz and he has a lineage to carry. Despite all that there’s nothing showbiz about him. That’s the nicest part. He’s relatable and engaging as a person. And he’s my man, the father of my child."

Aishwarya has a daughter Aaradhya from Abhishek, who he dotes upon.

In their career as celebs, the duo have shared screen space in a total of 8 films.