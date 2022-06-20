Shanaya Kapoor shares a glimpse of her happy yet fun-filled moments

Star kid Shanaya Kapoor is one jolly person and her latest social media post is solid proof.

Shanaya is one of those who enjoys a massive fan following ever since her debut film Bedhadak was announced.

Taking to Instagram, Shanaya in one video dump treated fans to her intense fun activities of life and wrote, "Some happy moments."





In the first click, the Gunjan Saxena actress flaunted her own natural beauty in a white outfit and the next she displayed her love for coffee.

Another post indicates her cravings as she gave a peek into a plate of some yummy flat noodles which she was thoroughly enjoying.

Shanaya also loves to read and spent her night binging over an interesting novel ‘Accepting Yourself’.

What came next was Shanaya's adoration for doggy's as she played with Arjun Kapoor's Max.

Fans showered praise on her and caught a peek into her routine.