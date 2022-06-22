Ranbir Kapoor good son to Neetu Kapoor; Here's what she has to say

Neetu Kapoor talks about the equation she shares with her son, Ranbir Kapoor.



Ranbir is a family man and makes sure to stand strong with his loved ones in times of need.

After the death of Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir supported his family both mentally and emotionally as it was a very tough time.

In an interview with Indian Express, the Jug Jug Jiyo actress said, "Ranbir has been my comfort place and I call him whenever I am in any problem."

"Wherever I’d be in the world, I’d be like, ‘your dad, your dad, your dad..,’ because with me it is like if I say things out, I feel happy, whereas if something is troubling me from within, I feel very heavy inside."

She added, "So, I had to tell somebody, and it used to be my mother-in-law and Ranbir and he would ask, ‘acchha mom, kya karna hai aapko?,’ and that would be enough for me to feel relaxed."

Interestingly, the Kapoor's had a new addition to their family last month with Alia Bhatt’s entry as a bahu but that has not stopped Ranbir from being a mama’s boy.

Neetu feels nothing has changed after Ranbir’s wedding and he knows the art of balancing.