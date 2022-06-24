Varun Dhawan gives a thumbs up to Abrar-ul-Haq for 'Nach Punjaban', latter reacts

arun Dhawan gives a thumbs up to Abrar-ul-Haq for 'Nach Punjaban'

Varun Dhawan thanked Pakistani singer Abrar-u-Haq for making their movie a success while controversy surrounds the issues of rights to the song Nach Punjaban.

The song features Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor grooving on the dance floor.

On being asked, Varun told Bollywood Hungama, "He's sung the song so well, it's amazing, outstanding. We loved it. Our music company bought the rights and now our song is doing so well, so thank you."

Earlier, this month, Abrar shared a video expressing his wrath, "A lot of fans have been asking me ‘why haven’t you gone to the court against Karan Johar and T-Series for stealing your song Nach Punjaban. The answer is yes. I’m going to the court, don’t worry."

He added, "Merely saying that the credit has been given because the song is well-written and would make their movie a hit. I never gave you the song, I never gave anybody the rights to my song. It belongs to me, so I’ll get it back and I’m coming to the court, see you there."





The new version has been sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy with Abrar being praised for the original.