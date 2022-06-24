Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt going strong, former calls her 'tadka in dal chawal'

Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor, is happy with ladylove Alia Bhatt, as he talks about his blissful married life.



The duo are considered as one of the most loved Jodi's in Bollywood.

Alia is in London shooting for their Hollywood debut film while Ranbir is all geared up for the trailer launch of Shamshera.

In an exclusive conversation with Pink Villa, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star about his soulmate said, "Films aside, this is a big year for me as I even got married. I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing is better than Dal Chawal. Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything and I could not have asked for a better partner in my life."

Ranbir is quite excited about his film Shamshera and the Gangubai Kathiawadi starlet's morning lightened with husband's rugged look.