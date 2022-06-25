Malaika Arora turns photographer for boyfriend Arjun Kapoor: See

Arjun Kapoor, who is currently holidaying with girlfriend Malaika Arora in Paris ahead of birthday, gets picture perfect as the latter clicks good pictures.



The two have taken out some time from busy work schedules to freshen up.

Arora took to her Instagram stories and shared a cool snap of the 2 states actor, writing, "Skinny."

Arjun looked quite dapper in casuals and with a hilarious take re-posted girlfriends story praising her art of photography, "She has finally mastered the art of taking good pictures."

Both are in love with each other, serving major couple goals and together made their way out of all the trolls targeted at the age gap.