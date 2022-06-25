Sonam Kapoor excited to see dad Anil Kapoor in theatres

Sonam Kapoor excited to see dad Anil Kapoor on big screen, latter reacts

Actress Sonam Kapoor cheered for father Anil Kapoor as his poster for film Jug Jug Jiyo got a release.



Sonam is extremely close to her dad and shares a bond like no other.

She cannot wait to see her father gracing the big screens.

Earlier yesterday, the Neerja actress shared a photo of dad from the movie and captioned it, "Can't wait to watch you on the big screen again Daddy @anilskapoor! Go watch #JugJuggJeeyo you guys!"





Well Anil's reply was way too adorable as he expressed his longing for daughter, "Love you beta! Miss you (red heart emoji) (excited emoji)."

Jug Jug Jiyo hit big screens on June 24 featuring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor in lead roles.







