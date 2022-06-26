Saif Ali Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor step out for Rolling Stone's London concert

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan arrive at the English Rock band Rolling Stone’s concert in Hyde Park, on Saturday.



The duo jetted off for a holiday to London along with Jeh and Taimur, having a good time.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Jab We Met actress shared unseen clicks with Taimur saying " Here we come."

All three wore black T-shirts for the evening with Rolling Stone’s logo on it and leather jackets to beat the chills and wrote, "The Rolling Stone's baby."

They flashed rock signs with their fingers as they posed in with excitement.

London is Kareena and Saif’s favorite holiday destination and they often spend their summers on the streets of the UK.

Recently, the Laal Singh Chaddha actress also gave a glimpse of husband Saif moving around with shopping bags.