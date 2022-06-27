'Jug Jugg Jeeyo': Nach Punjaban hits 3 million views in no time

Film Jug Jugg Jeyoo's Nach Punjaban version has received massive acclaim on YouTube in the form of views.

This song has been caught up under severe controversy as the original creator Abrar-Ul-Haq has filed a case against Karan Johar over ilegally stealing his song.

Netizens gave mixed reactions although the track crossed a 1m viewership mark.

Nach Punjaban is a beautiful composition used as a wedding beat in the film where the group of four were seen killing it.

Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor were the lead characters of the movie.

The Kabir Singh actress made for a true diva as she channeled her inner desi girl in a dark pink saree with some glam makeup to go with her outfit while Varun wore a yellow kurta.

Neetu and Anil also amped up their style game in a traditional look.

Dhawan recently credited singer Abrar for such a good punjabi song, revealing they had the rights to it.

It is a family-comedy movie which released in theatres on June 24.



