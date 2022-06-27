Arjun Kapoor, girlfriend Malaika Arora twin in white, enjoy yummy Sunday brunch

Malaika Arora rings in her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris as she shares a bright glimpse from it.

The celebrity couple took a flight to the romantic Paris to spend some time together and since then have been showering love over each other.

It is indeed a trip for the two as they indulge in various activities as a loving couple.

Taking to Instagram, the Welcome actress uploaded a carousel of pictures giving a peek into the Parisian diaries and captioned, "Sunday hai aur birthday bhi hai… brunch tho Banta hai #photodump#whiteseries."





In one of the clicks the two grabbed eyeballs as they matched outfits for the day while in another Arora can be seen binging over delicious burger.

Meanwhile, the post also documents how much the Panipat actor loves his lady as he feeds her with fries.

Lastly, they also enter a live music session at a restaurant.

They have been giving major couple goals since long and despite all hardships stood strong as a team.

Arora also had a sweet birthday wish for the 2 states actor.



