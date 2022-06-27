Alia Bhatt expecting first child with hubby Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt shares the hot news of her pregnancy, leaving 66.7 million followers speechless.

Alia, who tied-the-knot with lover Ranbir Kapoor in April, is excited to be a mother.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress took to her Instagram page and shared a click from the hospital bed where she went for the check-up and confirmed, ''Our baby coming soon.''

What caught the attention of the public was whether the Shamshera actor was in the frame or not.





She looked super happy as she gave a big smile and many from the media fraternity reacted.

Priyanka Chopra, Tiger Shroff, Ishaan Khatter, Karan Johar to many others blessed the couple.

Her mother Soni Razdan wrote, '' Congratulations. Mama, Papa lion."

Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor posted heart emojis and kissing ones as she is all charged up to be the phupo.

Alia is currently in London shooting for Hollywood debut film alongside Gal Gadot.



