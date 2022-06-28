Ranbir Kapoor shopped for baby clothes in Spain?

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor, who is all set to be a dad, had reportedly already bought clothes for his baby.

The couple gave their fans a million reasons to rejoice as they announced that they will soon be expecting their first child.

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was seen lying on the hospital bed with the lovebirds looking at the screen.

Some reports by Filmfare suggest, "Ranbir has reportedly already begun shopping for baby clothes. He was in Spain shooting for Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy and went shopping for baby clothes."

Looks like the pair had their first few scans in London where Alia is filming for her Hollywood debut movie alongside Gal Gadot.

Soon after the wedding, they returned to work while Ranbir shot for Animal, Alia wrapped up the remaining Rocky Rani Aur Prem Kahani.