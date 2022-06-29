Hrithik Roshan is a big time foodie, relishes yummy meal with pals 

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan loves food and this is evident through the delicious meals he binges on with friends.
The group were having a big gathering where they ordered their favourite burgers for the day.
Taking to Instagram, the Krrish actor shared a video featuring a table full of hot tempting food and captioned, "Found myself a team who loves food as much as I do…Foodies assemble! #MyTeam #TravelMemories."
Roshan gives a food twist to his major adventure diaries on recent hangout.
Fans were excited to see him enjoy and as a result asked 'if they could join.'