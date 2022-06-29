Ajay Devgn cheers in for wife Kajol, feels 'incredibly proud'

Actress Kajol makes her husband Ajay Devgn thrilled as she was invited to be a part of an Oscar’s panel by the Academy of Motion Pictures on June 28.

The cutest couple of B-town never fail to express love for each other at the right time publicly.

Turning to twitter, the Runway 34 actor penned in some words of appreciation for his lover saying, "Congratulations to @itsKajolD for being invited on #Oscars panel. Feeling ecstatic and incredibly proud. Also congrats to all the other invitees."

This oscar panel not only includes several actors but also comprises 397 eminent movie personalities.

They are among 53 invitees from outside the US. Deadline.com reported that the 2022 invitees include 71 Oscar nominees and 15 winners and that 44 percent of them were women while 37 per cent were from underrepresented communities.

Fans were happy and showered love over Kajol for the big achievement.