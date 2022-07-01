Anil Kapoor slays in Pakistani branded jacket: See

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wore the Pakistani brand Rastah’s jacket in latest release Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In the world of fashion, there have been no political divides and Bollywood has always topped the list for Pakistani designer clothing, which is confirmed time and again.

On Saturday, the apparel brand Rastah’s co-founder Zain Ahmad took to twitter and announced, "Woke up today and was pleasantly surprised to see the legend Anil Kapoor in Rastah for his new film Jugjugg Jeeyo!"

One of the film posters shared by Mr.India star also features the blue upper which he definitely rocked.





Previously, his son Harshvardhan Kapoor also donned a hand crafted denim jacket by the same brand.

This streetwear fashion label was created in 2018 worn by several other bigwigs of the industry and Ahmad was also added to the Forbes 30 list for his amazing work.