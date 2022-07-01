Ranbir Kapoor turns on his desi charm in black kurta

Actor Ranbir Kapoor steals hearts in ethnic wear, looking all charged up for a shoot with popular face Niharika NM.

Since his wedding to ladylove Alia Bhatt, the Shamshera star pops on social media every now and then.

YouTuber and influencer Niharika took to her own Instagram space and shared a slew of pictures with Ranbir which cannot be missed and wrote, "Gotta catch ‘em all. Hi Ranbir."





In the photos leaked by Niharika, Ranbir was a sight for sore eyes in an all-black look featuring a kurta, a pair of trousers and juttis and his hair was nicely done.

The duo are collaborating for a fun sketch with the latest post as proof while the social media star looked ethereal in a bright red lehenga.

After a gap of four long years, the Sanju star will finally be seen on the silver screen with two big-budget entertainers.