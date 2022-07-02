Priyanka Chopra's Sona Home under fire for high prices

Twitter is so not impressed with the price of products available on star Priyanka Chopra's newly launched homeware brand.

Chopra is not only an actress but also an entrepreneur as she brings into operation her new Indian homeware lineup Sona Home.

In times of rising inflation, the Dostana actress has not reduced the costs but are exorbitantly high.

Many people took to the micro-blogging site to express disappointment.

According to the website, their Panna collection has a tablecloth priced around ₹31,000 (USD 398)!

They also have a dinner collection named Sultan with a cup and saucer set priced around ₹5,300 approximately (USD 68), and Chutney Pots, (a set of 6) are priced around ₹15,000 approximately (USD 198).

The cost list is not going well with the netizens which led to a hilarious twitter thread where one user wrote, "I wanna be rich to a point where I can casually buy a SONA HOME tablecloth worth 30K INR".

Another said, "Sona home is beautiful and I was down to splurge on it bc I've been wanting new dinnerware but $60/per plate. Miss Chopra, you crazy."

On June 23, the Baywatch actress announced the release of her brand with a video.







