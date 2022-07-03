Ranveer Singh had netizens looking at him in awe in latest photoshoot

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh left many star-struck in a printed suit with a hot pink shirt as he was spotted in the first official trailer of Koffee with Karan season 7.

Singh will be appearing on the chat show with his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt in the most candid avatar ever.

The Gully Boy actor's dazzling outfit has stolen the limelight for all the right reasons.

Turning to Instagram, the 83 star shared jaw-dropping insights from his look with emojis as caption.





On this season of KWK, he becomes that eccentric fashionista.

He turns up on the tan-brown couch in a starry outfit, leaving his lovers mesmerized.











