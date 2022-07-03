Daily Jang
Alia Bhatt to sip Koffee with Karan in style, flaunts massive ring

By Zainab Nasir|July 03, 2022
Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt shares her first look from chat show Koffee with Karan season 7, with a lavish ring grabbing eyeballs.

Well KWK is now renewed for a new season and everyone is waiting with bated breaths for a whole new celebrity gossip session. 

Recently, the trailer was released and fans could not stop going gaga over it. 

Today, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared a glimpse of her whole new look and captioned, "How I sipped some koffee this year."


Looking at the closeups closely, you will notice the extravagant yet massive diamond ring on her finger. 

In the pictures, Bhatt wore a pink-coloured bodycon dress with red hearts made on it and posed in with utter swag. 

Ranveer Singh and Bhatt will surely set the show on fire with their style statements. 

