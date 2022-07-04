Ranveer Singh, wifey Deepika Padukone rock it at concert in USA: Watch

Ranveer Singh, wifey Deepika Padukone rock it at Shankar Mahadevan's concert: Watch

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, ahead of his 37th birthday has a blast with wife Deepika Padukone at Shankar Mahadevans concert in San Jose, California.



After a short visit to London, Singh jetted of to the USA just to be with his ladylove, who he cannot live without.

In true desi style, the entire Padukone family donned Indian ethnic outfits for the evening.

The Simmba actor was having the time of his life jamming to his own Gully Boy wrap song on stage.

Their clicks have gone viral all over Twitter and fans cannot stop gushing over them.



