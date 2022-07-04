Sara Ali Khan celebrates Pride Month in style

Actress Sara Ali Khan is once again on a vacation as she rings in Pride Month in London.
Sara has been travelling and exploring a lot lately updating her diary with new destinations every time.
This time, the Coolie No.1 star takes a flight to London.
Turning to her Instagram stories, the diva shared her own clicks in swag and penned in ' Pride Month.'
In order to represent the day, Sara wears a grey T- shirt with a colourful print on it which she paired in with ripped jeans.
She flaunted her love for the camera as she poses in for a candid shot.