Sara Ali Khan celebrates Pride Month in style

Actress Sara Ali Khan is once again on a vacation as she rings in Pride Month in London.

Sara has been travelling and exploring a lot lately updating her diary with new destinations every time.

This time, the Coolie No.1 star takes a flight to London.

Turning to her Instagram stories, the diva shared her own clicks in swag and penned in ' Pride Month.'

please wait while file is uploading on server

In order to represent the day, Sara wears a grey T- shirt with a colourful print on it which she paired in with ripped jeans.

She flaunted her love for the camera as she poses in for a candid shot.