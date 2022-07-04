Kartik Aryan takes a swim in the pool, shares new Instagram update

Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan dips into the pool as new social media post is proof.

The star, who has been basking in the success of his film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is having a whale of a time.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the Shahzada actor shared drool- worthy clicks and attached a catchy caption " Pool Bhulaiyaa."





Aryan posed in shirtless from the pool amidst stunning backgrounds of fresh flowers.

As soon as the Love Aaj Kal actor dropped his pictures his industry friends Ayushmann Khurrana and Farah Khan reacted.

Khurrana called his leisure activity pool dhulaiyaa while Khan levelled him ' fully mad'