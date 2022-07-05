Samantha Ruth Prabhu's earning trivia in one frame: Check Out

Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu related the struggles in terms of her earnings.

With no godfather or support she came all the way just by her sheer talent and dedication.

Samantha is truly an inspiration for many around.

There was a time when the Theri actress had a tough period to earn every penny for food and livelihood and her first ever salary was just Rs 500.

In an interaction session on her personal Instagram handle, she unveiled some details saying, "My first income was 500 rupees for an eight-hour day as a hostess in a hotel for a conference...it was in 10th standard or 11th standard."

Today the Yashoda starlet is the second-highest-paid actor.

As per multiple reports, "Samantha charges between Rs 3 crore to Rs 5 crore for her films."

A fan account shared Samantha's video which went viral in a moment.

The starlet has many projects lined up in the kitty.



